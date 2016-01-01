Lifestyle

B&Q issues recall over injury risk

The bad habits of the UK’s drivers

Whatsapp is changing

Soon you won’t be able to pretend you’ve missed WhatsApp messages from annoying friends

A little Pug: cute, or disfigured? Credit: Shutterstock

The breeds of dogs vets are urging owners to avoid

Feeding egg and peanuts to young infants “reduces allergy risk”

Cuddling cats could be deadly

Headphones causing hidden hearing loss ‘epidemic’

Tackling the misperceptions of Center Parcs

The vineyards along the Douro River, Portugal.

Travel: Europe’s grape escapes

Mary Berry

Mary Berry quits Great British Bake Off

10 best outdoor games we used to play that our kids have never heard of

Winfred Attwell at Cresta Ballroom in Alma Street, Luton, in 1957 eEAYo6JhyPXugIzPvQ-8

YESTERYEAR: When Winifred visited Luton’s Cresta Ballroom

Scouts and Army cadets outside Dunstable Town Hall on Armistice Day 1919

Bar owner is banking on bright future for historic building

Queue outside High Town Methodist Church in 1946 7WYKRuU3iazLOUOPdn0F

YESTERYEAR: Queuing for two hours for ARP surplus goods

The Beatles at The Odeon, September 6, 1963

Please Please Me with memories of The Beatles in Luton

Introducing egg and peanut at early stage to babies may reduce the risk of developing an allergy to either foodstuff. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Cuddling cats may be deadly, according to new research.

7.8 million adults in the UK use dating sites

50 shades of Tinder: Over-50s move online to find a partner

NHL 17 has something for those looking for nostalgic fun or serious hockey

Console Corner: NHL 17 review

Listening to loud music on personal devices could be leading to an epidemic of deafness among young people, a study shows.

Gobstopper Candy

VIDEO: Luton gets sweet treats – but would you eat Fluff!

Center Parcs has announced that it is launching a nationwide search for The UKs Top Treehouse, led by wildlife presenter and adventurer Steve Backshall.

Most children would prefer a treehouse over a new game console

T-Rex is about to take over at Whipsnade

Dinosaurs set to take over zoo and you could see it first

Serene and relaxing surroundings at Center Parcs Woburn Forest

Tackling the misperceptions of Center Parcs

The vineyards along the Douro River, Portugal.

Travel: Europe’s grape escapes

Ruth on her New York pizza tour!

Travel: Points make prizes at these New York hotels

Aidan Turner in Poldark

Travel: Poldark’s pull to Cornwall

