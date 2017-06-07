Blown away as Unity nightclub is set to open in Dunstable this weekend

We spoke late last year about a nightclub in Dunstable called Unity that was scheduled to open up back in October 2016. The former Ritzy/Ikon venue located in the Quadrant was to be given a new lease of life .

Unfortunately this never happened, the concept was great but the announced budget available for the refurbishment was simply ridiculous.

As expected this project did not get off the ground but the brains behind the project Steve Elliot found himself a new business partner and now his dreams of opening his own nightclub has come true .

Against all odds this 1,000 capacity venue is currently under a major refurbishment. I had my doubts that this was the case until I had an invite to witness work in progress, I must admit I was totally blown away with the 30-man strong 24-hour operation in progress .

Well this new venue called Unity will be revealed on a VIP opening night on Friday (June 9) with a special guest appearance from ITV2 Scott Thomas from Love Island and a DJ set from London DJ Ice. The venue will then be open to the general public on Saturday (June 10) with a special appearance from Dan Edgar from TOWIE and other acts still to be confirmed .

The venue will operate 4 nights a week from 10pm till 4am , Thursday nights sees the return of the official student night , Friday nights commercial dance and oldies, Saturday nights is Unity Dance Anthems and Sundays is the Rock Party with DJs and bands. The venue will be strictly over 21s.

You can grab yourself an advance ticket for the opening night from www.unitybars.co.uk for £5 or pay more on the door.

The opening night of this venue coincides with the Queen’s birthday so the management are offering the first 50 customers to celebrate Her Majesty’s birthday free membership worth £300 for a year. This allows you free entry on most nights , queue jump with 4 guests who will get half price entry !

The venue has some amazing acts booked, which include Dave Pearce on Saturday, June 24 now confirmed.