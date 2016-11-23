Exercise and fun for all the family thanks to WhizzFit

WhizzFit, the UK’s first family dodgeball and Nerf event will be coming to Inspire Sports Village, Luton on November 27 (2-4pm).

These family sessions, which are run on a Sunday afternoon, aim to include all the family in one activity that they can all do together.

A spokesman said: “Far too often children have their own individual activities without doing anything together as a family so Whizzfit combine a series of fun and active games for the whole family.

“Armed with the latest pump-action Nerf guns (some children like to bring their own), the games combine Dodgeball and old childhood games such as British bulldog.

“After a series of fun warm up games we organise everyone into teams. Often adults want to be on the opposite side to their spouses and children want to be against their parents. Adults can recapture that misspent youth and their children get to play more of what they love with the added bonus of exercise for the whole family.”

To book a place visit www.whizzfit.com and click family events.