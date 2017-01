Families will have the chance to meet Mr Monopoly at The Mall on Saturday, January 21.

The mascot for Monopoly will be visiting The Entertainer store in Luton between 10am and 3pm.

Young shoppers will have the chance to meet the boardgame mascot and get photo taken with him.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager for The Mall said: “We can’t wait to welcome Mr Monopoly in The Entertainer store.

“I’m sure he will be a big hit with our younger shoppers and fans of Monopoly!”