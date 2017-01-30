Much deserved national award for fundraiser

A fundraiser who has raised more than £54,000 in 23 years to help Multiple Sclerosis (MS) sufferers has been awarded with a national honour in London.

Gwen Gray, 80, of Harlington has been given a British Citizen Award for her services to the community.

She started raising money for the charity in 1993, after seeing the plight of her neighbour, an MS Sufferer, who was unable to access help and treatment outside the village due to a lack of transport.

Over the years she has organised coffee mornings, plant sales and garage sales, she has also sold home-made jellies, jams, marmalades and chutneys to raise money for The Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Speaking about her award, Gwen said: “I haven’t done any of what I’ve done to get any reward. I’m proud of what I have raised over the years but I’ve just been the catalyst. Other people buy my things, people donate things to the sales, it’s all down to the generosity of the village of Harlington.”

The money she has raised has helped to fund the running of The MS Society’s Luton, Dunstable and District branch’s minibus, which allows people in the area to have access to The MS Therapy Centre in Bedford.

Lonnie Mayne, InMoment President, presented Gwen’s nominator, Meryl Parker, with the award, he said: “Gwen’s tireless efforts in raising both funds and awareness for friends and neighbours facing the trials of Multiple Sclerosis are indeed, admirable.

“Through Gwen’s work, she has lifted the spirits and quality of life of those suffering with this ailment and educated your community, encouraging broader acceptance and support. Congratulations for this much deserved honour.”