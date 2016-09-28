VIDEO: Peace Walk blends many traditions

Luton celebrated the 20th annual Peace Walk organised by Luton Council of Faiths (LCoF) last Saturday.

The afternoon started at the war memorial by the TownHall and people visited Guru Ravidas Bhawan (Sikh temple) on Cardigan Street, the Luton Central Mosque (Westbourne Road) and All Saints Church (Shaftesbury Road).

Peace Walk 2016

The crowd were from different backgrounds and a number of schools took part as well.

People learned about the Sikh culture and traditions, the Islamic faith and enjoyed great Punjabi hospitality, and while at the mosque people were handed a Fairtrade pouch of goodies.

At All Saints Church, an iconic mosaic artwork called Breath of the Compassionate was unveiled at the newly developed Peace Garden.

Inspired by William Morris artworks, it comprises 5,000 tiles made from scratch by the community and 500 school children.