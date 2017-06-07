Wayne Marshall to perform his 90s hit as Unity launches in Dunstable

Another top act will be joining the line-up at this week’s opening of Club Unity in Dunstable.

Wayne Marshall will be performing his massive hit from the 90s, G Spot.

The 1,200 capacity venue will be operating four nights a week with a 4am license. Owners Steve Elliot and Tony Adepojou have spent a substantial amount of money into transforming the derelict building previously known as Ritzy and Jumping Jak’s back into a flagship nightclub.

British singer Wayne Marshall reached number 29 in the UK charts with his raunchy single, G Spot, on 1 October 1994.

The sexually-explicit song rode Music Week’s Dance Chart for eight weeks and turned Marshall (not to be confused with Jamaican dancehall singer Wayne Marshall) into a massive R’n’B star.

The track’s success came at a time when British soul acts were rivaling American counterparts, such as Toni Braxton and SWV. Unfortunately the video wasn’t that great however his track G Spot is still hailed as one of the UK’s first and finest slow jams.

Marshall will be joined by a whole host of celebrities including Dan Edgar from TOWIE.

