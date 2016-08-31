Community Cup returns to Luton

Luton Community Housing is encouraging people to sign up to the Community Cup on Saturday, September 10.

The organisation has teamed up with Keech Hospice to raise money at the five-a-side tournament.

Last year, Luton Community Housing hosted a football tournament for 10 different housing associations, homeless shelters and local organisations to compete for third, second and first place.

Local businesses sponsored the event, helping the organisation raise over £800.

The money raised went towards hostels for the homeless.

This year they will be raising money alongside the charity, Keech Hospice Care supports terminally ill adults and children in Bedfordshire.

Luton Community Housing aims to provide homes for people and support those who need help with their housing situation.

The tournament is at Venue 360, Gipsy Lane, from 1pm till 4pm, it is £10 to enter a team.

>> To enter a team, email Daisy at daisy.craydon@lch-ltd.co.uk.