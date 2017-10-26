15kg of suspected cocaine seized from Luton business

A takeaway next to Luton Train Station was sealed off by police yesterday after a 15kg stash of suspected cocaine was seized.

Peri Peri Chicken on Midland Road, Luton, was sealed off after the alleged substances were found.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “A man has been charged after 15kg of what is believed to be cocaine was recovered in Luton.

“Police seized the drugs from a business premises in Midland Road following the arrest of the man yesterday afternoon.

“Shaheriz Khan, 36, of Sherwood Road, Luton, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug and was due to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).”