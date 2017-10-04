50 years of Vauxhall Luton Distribution!

Luton’s Vauxhall Parts Distribution Centre celebrated its 50th anniversary with a specially-designed gold wrapped truck and a visit from football legend Bryan Robson OBE.

Situated on a 70 acre site in Toddington Road, the one million square foot facility was one of the largest in the UK when it opened in September 1967 and approximately 200 people are employed on site.

Colin Frasi, a warehouse operative who has worked for over 40 years at the centre, said: “It’s always been a secure, reliable job and you get to work alongside a fantastic set of colleagues.

“You could say the workforce is almost like a family and in some respects, it is – my father worked here before I did and I know other colleagues have family with them too.”

The gold wrapped truck was in association with logistics partner XPO Logistics and the visit of England/Man Utd legend, Bryan, was related to Vauxhall’s Home Nations football sponsorship.

Employees also received a special anniversary badge.