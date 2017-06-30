A ball to raise money for Sienna’s Footsteps

The family of a schoolgirl who needs an operation to help her walk are organising a ball to raise money for the procedure.

Seven-year-old Sienna Houghton, of Stopsley, suffers from severe development delay, microcephaly and cerebral palsy as well as an unknown genetic disorder.

Her parents are trying to raise money to take her to America so she can have the operation, Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy, which they hope will help her to walk.

Sienna’s charity ball is on Saturday, July 22, at Lewsey Learning Centre, from 6.30pm till 1am.

There will be a three course Caribbean meal, a raffle, auction and a mini fashion show.

Sienna’s mum Tanya said: “We hope people can come and enjoy the ball, tickets are £30 for adults, £15 for children aged three to 10 and free for under 3’s.”

To buy a ticket call Tanya on 07985788493.