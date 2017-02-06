A challlenge to get on your bike

The Bedfordshire Cycle Challenge is a fun, free competition to encourage you and your colleagues to experience first-hand the joys and benefits of riding a bike.

It runs throughout March and everyone can take part – it doesn’t matter if you ride every day or if you haven’t been on a bike in years. It’s completely free for individuals and organisations and you can ride anywhere, any time in March.

It’s all about participation and which workplaces and departments can get the most people to try riding a bike for just 10 minutes or more.

Council spokesman Cllr Paul Castleman said: “We hope lots of people will register. It’s an opportunity to get fit, save money and you might win a prize. “

> Visit https://www.lovetoride.net/bedfordshire