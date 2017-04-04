A couple from Luton cook up a storm on Come Dine With Me

A Luton couple cooked up a storm on Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me when they added an international twist to their menu.

Francis and Yvonne Cordoso, of Markfield Close, were on TV screens on Monday, March 27, they cooked a traditional Venezuelan dish for their guests.

The show sees couples come together to host dinner parties and battle it out for a cash prize of £1000.

Each couple must prepare and host a dinner party together and in turn score the efforts of their rival hosts.

Francis and Yvonne included Bollywood prawns, Pabellón Criollo and a caramel cake on their menu.

Francis, who was born in Venezuela and brought up in Madeira, before moving to England, said: “We wanted to bring an international feel to the meal, we made food with a mix of Venezula and South Africa.

“For starters we mixed the prawns in a coconut cream with spices and the main meal was pulled beef with black beans cooked with onions and green peppers, with fried egg rice and for desert we had caramel cake.

“It was an amazing experience and we loved every minute of it, we made some great friends on the show and would definitely do it again.

“Everyone’s hosting was really good, we came second in the competition.

“We had great fun and it was a really good laugh.”

Francis’s favourite moment on the show was being able to perform with his wife .

He said: “I also really enjoyed the final meal when we were able to all get together and have dinner.

“The other couple were lovely and we are still in contact with them now. We are trying to arrange meeting up, it is like we have been friends forever.”

This is not the first time Francis and Yvonne, both 44, have been on TV screens, the couple were part of dance troupe, Dance Flavourz, the group made it to the semi final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2010.