A fighting chance for food parcels

Luton boxing hero Jordan Reynolds visited his old school at Christmas to celebrate kind-hearted pupils gathering food parcels.

Students of Stockwood Park Academy were involved in creative festive-themed displays of items they had collected for Luton Foodbank, and the two-time British national boxing champion, who attended the school between 2007 and 2012, was involved in judging.

Jordan said: “I was especially pleased to see that there was such a positive atmosphere which made it a special place to learn.

“The pupils had chosen a very worthwhile charity, and judging was extremely difficult.”

In December, 940 food parcels were given to families in the town, an increase of nearly 200 parcels on the corresponding month last year.

The school’s community cohesion manager, Taj Hussain, said: “My colleague, Sue Walker, helped organise the food drive. We are immensely proud of the pupils’ response.”

Visit: www.lutonfoodbank.org.uk