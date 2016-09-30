A Helping hand for footballers

Lewsey Park FC under 10’s has been awarded a £250 donation from UK Power Networks to assist with training.

The money will help the junior team during the winter when they have to use an all-weather AstroTurf pitch.

Club member Charles Oshunniyi, 34, applied for the cash through the company’s Team Sport Awards scheme.

The award scheme is designed to encourage staff to volunteer in the community, Charles works for the company and helps with the under 10’s team.

The scheme aims to promote healthy living, teamwork and help develop sporting opportunities.

Charles, of Dunstable, applied for the donation because he believes it will help make it more affordable for children to play for the team.

He said: “The money will be a big help and it’s fantastic that the company has done this.

“The costs of playing for a football club can put off some families, so this grant should make it a bit more affordable.”

Lewsey Park FC under 10’s is based at Icknield Recreation Ground, Icknield Way, and competes in the Chiltern Youth League.

The Team Sports Awards scheme has helped hundreds of community and sports groups across the country.