A piece of music by a Luton composer receives its world premiere in London

A piece of music by a composer from Luton received its world premiere on Sunday at The Southbank Centre Royal Festival Hall Bar as part of the Chorus Festival.

Nigerian composer Edewede Oriwoh wrote the piece, Baba Ese, and it was performed by the Vox London Collective.

Amy Brandon’s Black is the Colour of My True Love’s Hair, was the other selection to be performed at the festival.

As well as winning the competition, the two composers have been commissioned to write a new piece of music for the group to be premiered at the 2018 Chorus Festival.