A showcase of Luton’s talent to inspire young people

Directional CIC organised a showcase of Luton’s talent to inspire the next generation.

The organisation, that aims to inspire young people, hosted the event at Luton Library Theatre to celebrate the town’s talent.

Jordan Reynolds and sponsor Stephen McDaid with Young Sports Achiever nominations and winner

Jermaine Hall, director of Directional CIC, invited singer Mia Sylvester, actor Aaron Fontaine, boxer Jordan Reynolds, world karate champion Jordan Thomas and dance crew Rhythm Junkies to the event.

He said: “The showcase was a really good night with Jordan Reynolds winning Role Model of The Year and Louise Early winning Supporting Role of The Year.

“Students from Lealands high School, Chalk Hills Academy and ACE all receiving certificates and awards for being nominated for out two student awards, Young Academic of The Year and Young Sports Achiever of The Year.

“We had all our sponsors from local businesses attend the event with additional support from Bedfordshire Police.”

Former Hollyoaks actor Aaron Fontaine was on stage for a question and answer session with the audience and Mia Sylvester and the Rhythm Junkies kept the crowd entertained with their performances.