A strange welcome into Luton...

Some strange shenanigans have been going on as you enter Luton on the A6 by the hospice.

It centres on the Welcome To Luton sign installed on the grass verge.

The board used to have a slot below the greeting which used to house a ‘home of the Mall’ banner.

However for months and months (maybe even a year now) the Mall plug has vanished and we were left with little more than a wiggly line of old dried out glue.

I’m not entirely sure if the sponsorship ended or someone just decided to pinch the sign, but in any case the blackened area was looking a touch sad.

That was until someone decided to brighten it up last week with a spot of their own artwork.

They scrawled ‘Luton is the best’ and ‘Welcome Too (sic) Luton’, and then drew a wavy line which, if I’m being generous, I could say is trying to represent Barton Hills.

Finishing it off there was a flower and a heart.

Lovely.

I spotted this on Wednesday, but then returning on Friday I was shocked to see the actual purple top part of the Welcome sign had vanished (see photo).

