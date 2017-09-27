A Walk For Freedom to raise awareness

The organiser of the Luton Walk For Freedom is encouraging others to join her and help raise awareness of modern-day slavery and human trafficking.

Emma Molina is hosting the two mile walk from Wardown Park and down through the town centre and back to Wardown Park on Saturday, October 14.

Walk For Freedom in Luton last year

The annual walk is part of a global event supporting the charity A21. She said: “Last year’s Walk For Freedom was really successful and we had a lot of really good feedback so I decided to do it again this year and remind people what the charity does.

“We are encouraging everyone to come along and take part.

“We are asking people to register online if possible and try to get sponsored for the walk so we can raise money for the charity as well as awareness.

“The main aim of the walk is to raise awareness of the charity, I found out about A21 about four or five years ago and it made me realise that it could happen to anyone and the problem is still going on across Luton and the rest of the world.

“I want to support the charity and the work they are doing by raising money and awareness for what they do.

“On the day we will be wearing all black, walking in single file, in silence with bandanas over our mouths to represent all those without a voice who are still trapped in slavery.

“Anyone wishing to join the walk, please wear all black or you can buy a Walk For Freedom t-shirt when you register.”

A21 are a non-profit organisation that works to fight human trafficking, including sexual exploitation, forced slave labor and child soldiery.

For more information about the charity or to register for the walk go to www.a21.org/walk.