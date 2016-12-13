Accolade for top Luton trainer Sultan

Luton businessman Sultan Mahmood, 46, was voted Trainer of the Year 2016 at the recent Association of

Professional Coaches, Trainers and Consultants national Annual Awards Ceremony.

Luton businessman Sultan Mahmood has won Trainer of the Year award

Sultan, of Westbourne Road, is director of Diverse Consultancy Training and has been designing and running training courses and workshops since he was 19.

He specialises in leadership and management, equality and diversity, business growth, time management and public speaking.

He has worked with many NHS organisations and other public bodies such as fire and children’s services as well as supporting small to medium sized business owners in the South East and London regions.

He said: “I’m blessed to be able to do a job that I love.”

His future plans are to grow his company and expand his range of courses to help the local economy.