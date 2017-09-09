Accumulator challenge helps charity

Staff at The Mall enjoyed some fun competition while raising over £7,600 in The Mall’s Accumulator Challenge.

As part of the Mall Cares initiative the challenge saw the management split into four teams, each given £50 and three months to raise as much money as possible for the shopping centre’s charity of the year, the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Cake sale at The Mall to raise money for charity

The challenge began in June with four teams hosting a range of activities including a cycling challenge, a quiz night and a family fun day.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We’ve had an amazing three months of fundraising here at The Mall. It’s been a lot of fun and so worthwhile to know that our efforts will be helping the East Anglian Air Ambulance who are a great charity that we are proud to support.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the Mall Management teams for their hard work over the last three months and for our generous shoppers who have helped us raise such a fantastic amount for the charity.”