Active Luton is offering people a free swim

Active Luton is offering everyone a free swim and a ‘five for £5’ swimming voucher as part of a project with Sport England to encourage people to try swimming for their health and wellbeing.

Everyone in Luton can claim the free swim and voucher at Active Luton’s swimming pools at Inspire: Luton Sports Village in Stopsley, Lea Manor Recreation Centre in Marsh Farm and Lewsey Swimming Pool in Lewsey Farm.

The voucher can be used for a public swimming session or aqua classes and can be claimed for every member of the household. The vouchers are one of the ways Active Luton is trying to encourage people in Luton to take up swimming or aquatic exercise.

Helen Barnett, chief Executive of Active Luton, said: “Your Pool is aimed at improving inactivity levels and general health and wellbeing through swimming and aquatic exercise. It’s about making small changes that could make a big difference. We’re working hard to encourage people into our pools and feel the benefits of swimming and hope that these incentives will encourage all kinds of people to take the plunge in whatever way and time that appeals to them most.”