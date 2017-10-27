Addict imprisoned Luton woman during 3-hour ordeal

A cocaine addict who imprisoned a woman in Luton and terrorised her during a three-hour ordeal has been jailed for seven and a half years.

Joel Nestor, 40, attacked the woman on April 12 this year after she let him into her home.

Today, Luton Crown Court today heard how Nestor tore the woman’s clothes and brutally attacked her – leaving her with 17 separate injuries including a broken collarbone.

Martin Mulgrew, prosecuting, said: “The victim was subjected to a three hour ordeal – held in her own home – and suffered serious violence from the defendant.”

The court heard how Nestor, originally from Tottenham, met the woman on social media and they quickly became acquainted.

At around 4pm on April 12, he visited the woman at her home. Mr Mulgrew said: “He was drunk, upset and distressed, and out of sympathy she let him into her home.

“She described his behaviour as strange and erratic. She tried to calm him down and at that point the defendant’s mood changed – he became extremely aggressive.”

Nestor called the woman derogatory names before launching an attack, grabbing her breast.

Mr Mulgrew said: “She was by now terrified and repeatedly implored him to calm down. He then picked her up and threw her to the floor. She struck her head on the side of the table with such force she thought she was going to pass out.”

Nestor threw a framed poster down upon her while she was on the floor and ripped at her clothes as the lengthy ordeal continued.

Mr Mulgrew said: “He ordered her to put on a pair of pink shoes and a pink top. At this point, she made a run for the front door and made it out the flat.”

Nestor caught up with her and was spotted marching her back into the address but neighbours had by this point called police.

When officers arrived at around 7.45pm, Nestor appeared at the window and refused to open the door. Officers saw the woman also appear at the window, showing her injuries and mouthing the words ‘help me’.

Police eventually gained entry and Nestor was arrested at the scene. During his interview, he quoted various passages from the Bible and cried when he was shown pictures of the woman’s injuries.

Clare Wade, defending, said Nestor had shown “some insight” into his crimes and wished to apologise to the victim. She added that he had struggled with an 11-year cocaine addiction and that his childhood was marred after being raped at the age of 11.

Judge Nigel Lithman QC sentenced Nestor to a total of seven and a half years in prison. A further charge of rape was ordered to lie on his file. Brandishing him a dangerous offender the judge ordered that he would serve an extended licence period of a further three years when he is released from prison.

Detective Constable Paul Falcon, from the force’s Emerald team, said: “Nestor subjected the victim to an angry and aggressive attack. His intimidating and violent behaviour was terrifying.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and the force is committed to tackling those who think they can get away with such truly sickening actions. We want to send a strong message of reassurance to victims of abuse that we can help you and justice can be done.

“I hope that the conviction and today’s sentence, which will see Nestor spend a lengthy time behind bars, will give some sense of justice to the victim and the knowledge that the man who subjected her to this terrible ordeal has been brought to justice can help her move forward.”

Anyone who is being subjected to abuse, or is concerned for a friend or family member is asked to call police on 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.