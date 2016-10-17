Airport celebrates milestone

London Luton Airport (LLA) continues to be a soaraway success as passenger numbers rise.

The airport hit a momentous milestone in September as the rolling annual total of passengers using the airport passed 14 million for the first time.

The airport saw its 30th consecutive month of passenger growth in September with a 15.6% increase compared with the same period last year.

In total, a record 1.4million passengers chose to fly from LLA last month.

To meet this continued demand LLA is currently undertaking a £110million redevelopment project which will increase annual capacity by 50% to 18 million passengers by 2020.

Construction is well underway with the airport having already opened a new security search area and executive lounge.

LLA’s transport links are also being upgraded with a new dual carriageway to the terminal, due to open this winter, and confirmation from Luton Borough Council that a new light rail link between Luton Airport Parkway station and the terminal will be in operation in 2020.

Nick Barton, CEO of LLA, said: “Reaching this huge milestone is a fantastic endorsement from our passengers as they continue to choose to fly with us. Demand for air travel at LLA is at an all-time high which is an indicator of the timely nature of our transformation project.

“We’re working hard to deliver our £110million redevelopment and create an airport that exceeds our passengers’ expectations.”