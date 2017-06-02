Airport chaplaincy looks forward to another 30 years of offering help

The chaplaincy at London Luton Airport (LLA) is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Established in 1987, LLA’s multi-faith chaplaincy team offers assistance to anyone who may need it, regardless of their faith, 365 days a year.

As well as emotional support and comfort, the chaplaincy provides spiritual facilities and places to pray.

The team is led by Senior Chaplain Reverend Canon Liz Hughes and has 14 volunteers, including an imam and a rabbi. The team splits its time between the terminal building and offices and visiting the businesses on the airport estate, as well as attending events in the local community.

The service is part funded by LLA and the charity Workplace Matters.

A new multi-faith prayer room was opened in November 2015 and is available for staff and departing passengers to use around the clock.

Canon Liz Hughes said: “Having started out as a weekly visit from the local vicar in 1987, it’s amazing how far the chaplaincy at LLA has come.

“We’re looking forward to a bright 30 years ahead.”