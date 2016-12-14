Airport gets new ePassport gates

London Luton Airport (LLA) has a special Christmas present for holidaymakers, as airport travel looks to become easier.

This month will see will see the installation of five new ePassport gates, taking the total number to 15.

The ePassport gates provide European Economic Area (EEA) nationals, who are travelling using a biometric passport, the choice of an automated, fast and secure route through the UK border.

Another welcome change will be the introduction of complimentary plastic bags for passengers carrying hand-luggage liquids through security.

Both initiatives support the airport’s £110million transformation plan, aiming to increase passenger capacity, but also to ensure travellers have a fast, efficient and stress-free journey.

Visit www.transforminglla.com for details of LLA’s transformation.