Airport staff’s cycle ride raises thousands

Staff at London Luton Airport (LLA) who took part in a sponsored bike ride to Amsterdam raised more than £50,000 for Keech Hospice.

Neil Thomson, from LLA, is pictured presenting the chief executive officer of Keech Hospice, Liz Searle, with a cheque for £51,192.86 following the ride.

The 34-strong team departed from LLA’s control tower on July 12, reaching Amsterdam on July 16.

Caron Hooper, Keech corporate fundraiser, said: “We are overwhelmed by the support from London Luton Airport, their corporate supporters and the cyclists who took on this incredible challenge.

“The money will ensure we can provide care for our patients wherever they need it most.”