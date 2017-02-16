Ambitious Wizz Air will bring new job opportunities and flight destinations

Job opportunities are arriving this summer, as low cost airline Wizz Air brings its ambitious plans to Luton.

The company will be opening its 28th base at London Luton Airport on June 18 with one new Airbus A320 aircraft and 36 direct jobs with the airline.

London Luton has operated Wizz Air flights for over twelve years; however, this will be the airline’s first UK airport with base operations.

József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air, Central and Eastern Europe’s largest, low cost airline, said: “Today’s announcement once again underlines Wizz Air’s commitment to the UK. Our first Wizz Air flight from the UK took off from London Luton in 2004 and since then, we have carried over 35 million passengers on our low-fare UK routes.

“By establishing base operations at London Luton, where Wizz is already the second largest operator, and an important supporter of local jobs with our business partners, we are also creating direct local jobs with one of Europe’s fastest-growing airlines for the first time.”

Establishing this base will strengthen Wizz Air’s operational presence at London Luton Airport where it is already the second largest carrier, and increase the number of routes being served from the airport to 42.

The base establishment represents an investment in the airport and the local region by creating the 36 direct jobs with the airline, and operations will contribute to the local economy, supporting jobs in the aviation, transportation, hospitality and tourism.

Meanwhile, the three new WIZZ services will connect London Luton with Tel Aviv in Israel, Prishtina the capital of Kosovo, and Kutaisi in Georgia, which is the only direct connection between Georgia and the UK

Frequencies on some of WIZZ’s most popular routes will also increase with the arrival of the new aircraft: Suceava will run five times per week, and Constanta four times per week, while Iasi flights will operate daily.

József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air, said: “WIZZ is bringing direct connections and the lowest-fare opportunities to our customers in the UK to explore everything that the CEE region has to offer, whether visiting their friends and family, taking city breaks, exploring undiscovered countryside or sophisticated sea and ski resorts.”

Wizz Air is the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, and operates a fleet of 77 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft, while offering more than 500 routes from 28 bases, and connecting 137 destinations across 40 countries.

Wizz Air’s first flight took off from Luton to Katowice in May 2004 and, today, Wizz’s UK network consists of 83 routes to 42 destinations from nine UK airports.

In 2016, as the second largest operator at London Luton, Wizz carried more than five million passengers, while in 2017 Wizz Air will have almost 6.3 million seats on sale on its London Luton routes, representing a 13% growth year on year.

This month, Wizz Air will also celebrate flying 35 million UK passengers on all routes since the start of operations.

Seats on the new routes are already on sale and can be booked from just GBP 34.99* at wizzair.com.