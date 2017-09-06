An inspiration – that’s Colette of Age Concern Luton

Age Concern Luton director Colette McKeaveney has always been an inspirational woman to the 4,000 elderly people the charity looks after in the town, as well as its 80 staff and 400 volunteers.

But now her dedication to the organisation she founded 22 years ago has been recognised in the pages of a national newspaper – the Daily Mail.

She was included in a round-up of entrants for the Inspirational Woman of the Year award, sponsored by L.K.Bennett in support of YoungMinds, the UK’s leading charity committed to improving the wellbeing and mental health of children and young people.

The award will be presented at a black-tie gala dinner in London next month and hosted by TV presenter Sian Williams who said the women nominated were “ totally awe-inspiring and utterly humbling.”

She added: “They’re women who don’t look to be in the public eye and don’t ask for praise. They’re simply driven to act because they feel they have to – whether it’s setting up a charity or looking after people who need an awful lot of care.”

Colette – a mother-of-two and grandmother-of-four – believes all we need to be happy, whatever our age, is having something meaningful to do; something to look forward to; and, most important, having someone to care about who cares about us.

And the pint-sized blonde makes sure that everyone who calls ACL knows there is someone who cares.

If she makes it as a finalist, Colette could win a gala night out and a £1,000 voucher from L.K.Bennett.

But ever self-effacing, she says: “I’m pretty sure they’ll have lots of far more amazing candidates than me.”

