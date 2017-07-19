Another school in lockdown as armed police turn out to detain suspected gunman today

A school went into lockdown this morning as armed police detained a suspected gunman nearby.

Beds Police sent the armed officers and a helicopter to School Lane, Husborne Crawley – near the Husborne Crawley Lower School – at about 8.20am.

In what is the second incident of this type outside schools in Bedfordshire this month, the officers detained a man carrying what was believed to be an air rifle.

Beds Police has stated: “We received reports of a man with what was believed to be an air rifle in School Lane, Husbourne Crawley, at around 8.20am today (Wednesday).

“Armed officers attended with support from the police helicopter and the man was detained.

“The school were advised to keep the students inside as a precaution while the incident was ongoing.”

Parents have been taking to social media over the drama.

One said: “I live in the village and my children were in lockdown. Thank you to all the officers who attended and kept us safe.”

Another added: “Respect to the officers in attendance and great result! Hopefully the pupils were unaware of what was happening.”

It follows on from an incident on July 5 when three schools (Ardley Hill Academy, Watling Lower School, and Vale Academy) all went into lockdown mode after a suspected gunman was spotted in Dunstable.

