Appeal after callous thief makes off with Luton widow’s belongings

Police are appealing for information after a thief stole a bag with personal items belonging to a woman who had recently lost her husband. At around 4.45pm on Sunday, September 9, the woman had her handbag stolen from the back of her chair while dining in a restaurant in Park Street, Luton.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Investigator Sharon Goyder-Smith said: “In this instance it isn’t just the monetary value but the personal inconvenience to the victim.

“In the bag was an address book containing the details of people she had met over numerous years, and who she needs to notify of the sad death of her husband.

“A mindless act has caused much grief and anguish for the victim and I would encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with any information or who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference C/37680/2017.