Appeal after car is stolen from Luton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was stolen from Rutland Crescent in Luton on Thursday, November 16.

At around 11.15pm, the victim returned home to find that his white Vauxhall Corsa was missing.

A short time later, he saw his vehicle being driven along Kettle Close.

The victim and a friend tried to flag the vehicle down, but the offender drove away from him at speed.

The car was driven through Luton, along Crawley Green Road to the M1, and along Luton Road in Dunstable.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle at the junction of Leagrave High Street and Poynters Road, coming to a stop on the pavement.

The driver then ran away along Leagrave High Street.

PC James Allen, investigating, said: “Thankfully the offender did not cause damage to any property or vehicles when he lost control of the stolen car.

“However we haven’t been able to identify them, and we are keen to speak to anyone who can help us find them.

“If you have any information about who is responsible, or you saw anyone running along Leagrave High Street late on Thursday night, please come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting, C/50288/17.