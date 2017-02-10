Appeal after shop on Crawley Green Road is robbed and staff member is threatened with knife

A shop in Crawley Green Road, Luton, was robbed on Tuesday (February 7).

At around 10pm, the offender entered the shop and demanded money from a member of staff before threatening him with a knife.

The offender then emptied the cash register himself, emptying the contents into a small black bag. He then demanded the victim fill a basket with alcohol and cigarettes, before leaving in a vehicle driven by somebody else which left in the direction of the town centre.

The offender is described as black, and of average build.

Detective Constable Ben Jones, investigating, said: “We won’t tolerate behaviour like this, and I am keen to hear from anyone in the area at the time who saw anything suspicious.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call DC Jones on 101, quoting crime reference number: C/5515/2017. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.