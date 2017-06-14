Appeal after youths damage vehicle from Luton footbridge by throwing stones

After a vehicle was damaged under a Luton footbridge during an “unprovoked incident” police are appealing for information.

At around 10.40pm yesterday (Tuesday), a man was driving under a footbridge in Vauxhall Way when a group of youths on bikes threw stones at the passing car, smashing the windscreen.

PC Adam Brown, investigating the offence, said: “This was an unprovoked incident and this type of behaviour is never acceptable.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help us find the group of offenders to ensure they don’t cause such damage any other vehicles. It is dangerous and won’t be tolerated.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number C/25039/2017. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.