Appeal for witnesses after Hatters’ Way crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-vehicle collision on Hatters Way in Luton on Saturday.

At around 12.45am, a silver BMW and a white Renault van collided. Emergency services attended and the two drivers were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sergeant Pete Talbot said: “This was a serious collision which caused both drivers to sustain serious injuries. We’re appealing for witnesses to help establish the circumstances which led to the two vehicles colliding.”

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or either vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision, to call them on 101 quoting reference number 11 of 11/11.