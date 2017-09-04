Appeal to find missing teen who may be in Luton

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenager who could be in Luton.

Sam Beeton, aged 16, was last seen in the Bedford town centre area at around midday on Saturday, September 2.

She is described as white, of slim build, with shoulder length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

It is thought she may be in the Potters Bar or South Mimms areas of Hertfordshire or in Luton.

Sam is originally from Welwyn Hatfield.

Anyone who sees Sam or knows of her whereabouts is asked to please contact police on the non-emergency number 101.