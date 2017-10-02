Appeal to find missing woman from Luton

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing woman from Luton.
Shibna Begum, 40, was reported missing yesterday evening (Sunday) and officers are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.
