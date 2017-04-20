Application for 1,400 new homes east of Luton

A developer is seeking outline planning permission from North Herts District Council for 1,400 new homes to the east of Luton.

National house builder Bloor Homes has today announced the submission of an outline planning application for the housing development known as Stubbocks Walk, situated on the eastern edge of Luton.

The application is part of the response to the North Hertfordshire Local Plan, which classified the land as open for development in order to meet Luton’s unmet housing need.

According to Bloor Homes, the estate will create a “high-quality sustainable community” including:

• Up to 1,400 new homes

• A Local Centre with shops and community facilities

• A Primary School and an All-Through School

• Retention of existing woodlands and hedgerows together with extensive new planting

• Public open spaces, and

• Sports facilities including sports pitches and an artificial grass pitch.

David Joseph, Senior Planning Director at Bloor Homes commented: “The designs have been landscape-led, to make the most of the character of the location set between blocks of natural woodland.

“As a result, a significant amount of new woodland planting, hedgerows and public open space will be provided. It is important to strike the right balance between satisfying the need for additional housing, while also retaining the best of the existing countryside, particularly when the site is on the edge of an urban area.”

Stubbocks Walk will provide a mix of dwellings including family homes, bungalows and affordable housing. The architectural designs are very much in keeping with the character of the surrounding area.

A new link road through the site will connect Luton Road with Chalk Hill, thereby taking traffic around Cockernhoe.

In addition, if the plans go ahead, a new bus service will also be provided, connecting the development and nearby communities with existing facilities.

Consideration of the application depends upon North Herts’ local plan being approved by the government’s Planning Inspector (PI).

The local plan will be submitted to the PI by the end of May following a full council approval last week, in spite of 98% of public responses opposing it.

Besides 14,000 new homes supplied for North Herts, the plan proposes an additional 1,950 homes to supply the Luton housing market area (HMA) which besides Luton, covers parts of North Herts, Central Bedfordshire and a small part of Aylesbury Vale.

The PI will then set a timetable for a series of public examination hearings later this year.

The public are able to attend but only those invited by the Inspector can participate.

North Herts head of development Ian Fullstone said: “We believe that this is a robust Plan which will provide new homes and jobs for future generations and takes into account the supporting infrastructure and retail opportunities to achieve this.”