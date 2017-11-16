Author writes about Luton’s war soldiers

An author from Luton has published a book about Luton’s soldiers in the First World War.

Stuart Smith, of Leagrave, has always been interested in the history of Luton and the First World War.

After regularly visiting France and Belgium he decided to write a book about the history of Luton’s men and women in the war.

The 700 page publication is called ‘Luton and its People in the Great War 1914-1919’.

The 72-year-old started gathering information, photos and writing the book in 2004. He said: “I realised I had a large collection of photos of graves of Luton men from France and Belgium and decided to write a book about those who had been involved in the war. In 2014 I went back to writing the book and I have worked hard gathering all the information and I am proud of the book.

“Details of the various industries that took on war work, the hat industry, the VAD Hospital at Wardown, the Luton Fire Brigade and the manufacturing of munitions as well as the part played by the Luton Town Football Club and those players who went off to fight, some never to return, are all covered.

“The book has over 250 photos and mentions more than 350 men by name, I really enjoyed writing it, I think it is an interesting read and I have received good feedback about it.”

The book was drawn from contemporary reports in local papers, personal accounts from living relatives and from historical accounts of the war and covers the exploits of Luton men and women who volunteered for the war service.

Luton and its People in the Great War 1914-1919 can be purchased for £18 from Stuart, email spkl22@btinternet.com.