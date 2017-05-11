Award for care home

A charity-run care home in Luton has won top award after reviews by residents and their families.

Little Bramingham Farm, run by Friends of the Elderly, has been chosen as one of the Top 20 care homes in the East of England.

Emma Lawrance, manager at the home, said: “This award means so much to me and my dedicated team of staff and volunteers. It’s due to such positive feedback given by our residents and those closest to them that we have achieved this award and it’s great to know that they think so highly of us. It is such a pleasure to care for our residents – we all find our work so rewarding and we’re delighted to have it recognised in this way.”

There are 1,749 homes in the East of England: the top 20 have received an award from the reviews guide to care homes, carehome.co.uk

Steve Allen, chief executive of Friends of the Elderly said: “Everything we do at Friends of the Elderly is focussed on providing high quality caring services, personalised to the needs of the individual and integrated with local communities, so that older people can live fulfilled and respected lives.

“Emma and her team are a great example of that care, and I’m delighted that our residents at Little Bramingham Farm have endorsed that.”

Davina Ludlow, director of carehome.co.uk, said: “We feel the best people to rate a care home are the residents and their families and friends. Their reviews reveal that many care homes are warm and happy places to live, where staff go that extra mile to ensure residents have a good quality of life and feel cared for.

“Little Bramingham Farm proved that they provide a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in the East of England. It’s a wonderful achievement to be recognised for being a highly recommended home by the very people you care for. Finding the right care home can be so hard. We hope that our awards will help to make people’s care home search that little bit easier.”