Award for Luton’s poet laureate Mary

Luton poet laureate Mary Emeji has been given an honorary award by the Mayor, Cllr Tahir Khan, in recognition of what’s she done for the town’s cultural heritage.

The gold-framed document, bearing Luton’s coat of arms, reads: ‘Certificate of appreciation presented to Mary Emeji on behalf of his Worship the Mayor of Luton for your outstanding contribution to poetry in Luton.’

Mary said: “It was a lovely surprise and I’m so honoured and grateful to receive it. The Mayor says he appreciates my work in the community and how I’ve kept the Luton Poetry Society going since I founded the group in 2011, planning events every month and inspiring local writers.”

She added: “One of our members, Francis McDonnell, said I was the life and soul of the Society.”