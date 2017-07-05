Azalea celebrates ten years by opening new base

Azalea, a Christian charity, has moved into a new building in Luton to offer more support to women and men affected by sexual exploitation.

The charity was set up ten years ago in Luton and has worked with more than 200 women, it offers practical support through its Outreach and Drop-in programmes.

An art mural on the wall of the Azalea's new recovery centre

Azalea has moved into the old Youthscape building opposite the Town Hall and has refurbished the building to provide a safe place for vulnerable women. It is now offering a new Recovery Programme, designed to support more women to get out of sexual exploitation.

Ruth Robb, Azalea CEO, said: “Sexual exploitation is a highly complex issue, and affects communities in so many ways. That is why Azalea is taking a 360 degree approach, by reaching out to women, men and children. Our new Recovery Centre will enable Azalea to do so much more, and we hope to see many people walking free from sexual exploitation through our Recovery Programmes.”

Azalea needs volunteers to help with baking cakes, making hot meals or doing admin. It is holding an open day on Thursday between 9am and 7pm, by appointment only, email info@azalea.org.uk to book an appointment.