Bad service? Visit Luton’s ‘Ombudsvan’ this week at Market Hill

The Ombudsman Services Roadshow is rolling into Market Hill with its ‘Ombudsvan’ from Thursday to Saturday.

Luton citizens could have the chance to have their energy and communication complaints resolved for free - all they need to do is bring down relevant bills and correspondence.

Staff will be on hand to register complaints between 9am and 5pm.

Lewis Shand Smith, chief ombudsman, said: “It’s important that residents in Luton know their consumer rights and don’t put up with bad service.

“Complaining should be an easy, hassle-free experience – if you’re still in a dispute with a company after eight weeks, Ombudsman Services can look into the case for free and provide a resolution.

“We are extremely excited to be visiting Luton. If you feel like a company is not listening to your complaint or you’re not sure about how to go about raising an issue, come down and speak to us. We will happily talk you through how to complain and can register a complaint for you there and then.”

Ombudsman Services provides an independent, impartial and cost effective means of resolving disputes outside the courts. It can investigate disputes between customers and suppliers that have been on-going for eight weeks or more, or those that have reached a deadlock stage.

Consumers must contact their supplier directly in the first instance before they can escalate the complaint to the ombudsman.

Where do I go for more information? What if I can’t come down to Luton?

Visit www.ombudsman-services.org/consumer-roadshow or call 0330 041 2207