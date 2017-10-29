Bags of delight for Scouts

Leagrave Scout Group has bagged the top prize of £4,000 from a Tesco funding scheme.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its Bags of Help funding initiative, which sees grants raised from carrier bag sales being awarded to thousands of local community projects every year, with grants being based on shoppers’ votes.

The group will use the money to fund more adventures for their youngsters with additional and replacement camping equipment.

In 10 years the group has grown from 36 scouts and leaders to over 120 young people and leaders today.

Scout leader Gary Sturrock said: “We would like to thank Tesco Bags of Help and all the customers of our local Tesco store for their votes. This equipment will help us offer more camping experiences for young people from the Luton area.

“Scouting in Luton continues to grow and we are benefiting from that growth. It will also let us offer a helping hand to those groups that do not have enough equipment.”