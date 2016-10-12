Baking cakes for Macmillan

Ladies from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association in Luton raised hundreds of pounds for Macmillan at a coffee morning on Sunday.

Over 30 women volunteered to bake and sell cakes at The Mall, raising £597.30 for the charity that supports people who have cancer.

Huma Qadeer, the president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association in Luton, said: “Whenever any person is suffering or faces difficulty, we feel their pain and agony and this is something Islam teaches us.

“It was the Holy Prophet who counselled that we should put our own pain to one side in an effort to alleviate the suffering of all mankind.

“Also, it is important for us to be an integral part of society and contribute and this is why we are here today.

“I am proud that our ladies are more than keen to volunteer their time, effort and money and have come together for a good cause.”

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community stands for education, integration and interfaith peace.

The coffee morning was part of a nationwide campaign by the association to contribute to the country in different ways. This includes blood drives, charity walks and interfaith meetings.