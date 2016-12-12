Bedfordshire Police execute first warrant under new Psychoactive Substances Act

Two men have been arrested in Luton after Bedfordshire Police executed its first warrant under the new Psychoactive Substances Act.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and have been bailed until January pending further investigations.

Officers seized a quantity of an hallucinogenic herbal substance called Spice, from a shop in Luton town centre after executing a warrant using powers under the new legislation which bans the sale and production of ‘legal highs’, the legislation was introduced in May.

The warrant was executed by seven officers from the Bedfordshire Police Sentinel team and two members of Luton Borough Council’s Trading Standard Department.

The Sentinel team is dedicated to cracking down on community policing issues, such as prostitution, drugs and street drinking.

Sergeant Dick Doggrell, who led the operation, said Spice can make users aggressive when mixed with alcohol and certain prescription drugs used to treat alcoholism.

He said: “This warrant is part of an on-going campaign to clampdown on those people who think it is acceptable to illegally sell a substance to people who are often vulnerable.

“Our warning to them is that we will be back and will not hesitate to use this legislation to the full.”

Senior Trading Standards officer with Luton Borough Council, Steve Dibble, said: “We are pleased to have worked in partnership with Bedfordshire Police on this initiative and will be working with them again to enforce this, and other, legislation.”

Anyone with information they think police should be aware of can call, in confidence, 101.