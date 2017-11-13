Bedfordshire Police joins naional firearms surrender campaign

Bedfordshire Police is taking part in a national drive to reduce the number of firearms that are vulnerable to falling into criminal hands.

The two week campaign started on Monday, members of the public will be encouraged to surrender any firearms in their possession to the police. The campaign is aimed at those who have firearms in their possession that are not licensed, either through inheritance or because they are otherwise unwanted.

If you have a firearm in your possession that you do not want, call 101 and specially trained officers will arrange to collect it or advise you on how to apply for the required certificate. Alternatively you can arrange to bring the weapon to Kempston to surrender it.

Anyone with information about gun crime including possession of illegal firearms and ammunition is asked to contact police on 101.

Detective Inspector Jackie Dadd said: “As part of a coordinated national campaign to stop guns falling into the wrong hands, we are joining police forces across the country to help people dispose of guns safely, especially those who have inherited or come into the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“Bedfordshire Police remains committed to reducing the number of illegally owned guns on our streets, and will ensure that weapons are seized and made secure.

“I would also like to urge members of the public to take part in this campaign by telling us if they have any information about anyone in their area who may illegally own a gun.”