Bedfordshire Police officer charged with sexual offences

A Bedfordshire Police officer has been charged today with a number of non-recent sexual offences.

PC Robert Williams, 26, based at Luton Police Station, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 14 June charged with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual activity with a child, on the recommendation of the Crown Prosecution Service.

The alleged offences took place in 2007-2008, prior to PC Williams joining the police.

The charges, resulting from a complaint made to police in August 2016, relate to a child aged between 13 and 15 at the time that the alleged offences took place.

PC Williams joined Bedfordshire Police in September 2014 and is currently suspended from duty.