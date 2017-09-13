Bedfordshire Police recruitment

Bedfordshire Police started their recruitment drive on Monday as the force continues to try to increase the number of officers in the county.

The force has recruited 156 police officers since December and aims to recruit a further 100 next year.

During that time, the force has welcomed 96 student officers who are now working across the county adding to the force’s response and community teams. Another 30 officers are currently in training and will pass out later this year.

Successful candidates will take part in a national, independent assessment and those who pass will be invited to an interview. Recruitment will close on 1 October and applicants should complete an online application form at the force’s recruitment website.