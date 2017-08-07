Bedfordshire Police’s 180 mile cycle to remember PC Henry who was killed on duty in Luton

Bedfordshire Police officers have raised more than £5,000 in memory of a courageous colleague who was killed on duty in Luton 10 years ago.

Five officers completed a ‘Police Unity Tour’ bike ride on Sunday, in honour of PC Jon Henry who was stabbed to death in June 2007.

The money raised goes to Care of Police Survivors (COPS), which provides support to the families of officers who have died while on duty.

Detective Constable Matt Crouch, one of the five Bedfordshire cyclists, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have raised such a significant amount of money in aid of this very worthy cause.

“It was really moving to ride in memory of Jon.”

PC Henry was murdered in George Street, Luton whilst responding to a report of a man attacking members of the public with a knife.

Jon was the first officer at the scene and upon arrival he immediately placed himself between the suspect and members of the public.

He paid the ultimate price when he was stabbed twice, sustaining fatal wounds.

Ikechukwu Tennyson Obih was convicted of Jon Henry’s murder on March 26 2009 and sentenced to life imprisonment with minimum of 25 years.